Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0-110.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.35 million. Everbridge also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.52 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

