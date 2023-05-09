Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.2 %

RE traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.51. 160,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.26 and its 200 day moving average is $348.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.