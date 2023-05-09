Everipedia Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $69.68 million and $2.19 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance."

