Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,993. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

