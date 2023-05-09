Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 8,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.