Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

FRX stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$14.41. The stock has a market cap of C$278.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

