Fiera Capital Corp Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 59.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BRP by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,477 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

