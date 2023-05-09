Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $432.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.01. The firm has a market cap of $410.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $435.00.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

