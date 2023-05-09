Financial Comparison: Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $134.40 million 1.49 $30.74 million $4.91 7.20

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

65.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 20.51% 13.19% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bancorp 34 and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company engaged in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

