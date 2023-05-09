Financial Survey: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) versus Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cortexyme and Genenta Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Genenta Science has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.41%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Cortexyme.

This table compares Cortexyme and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Genenta Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.53 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

