First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

First Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $180.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.50%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.