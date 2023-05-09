First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Julie A. Scott Sells 70,250 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,746. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

