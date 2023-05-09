First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.77

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 68361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,065,000 after buying an additional 211,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.