First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,612 shares of company stock worth $7,052,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SouthState Stock Down 2.2 %

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of SSB opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

