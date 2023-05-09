First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

