First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

