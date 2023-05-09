First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.98.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

