First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,605 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,834 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

