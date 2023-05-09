First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Recommended Stories

