Flare (FLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.81 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $410.62 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,697,552,337 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,697,552,046.89175 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02874512 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $30,456,905.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

