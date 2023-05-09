FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 50,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 29,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,123,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 967,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 83,301 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

