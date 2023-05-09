FORA Capital LLC Acquires 4,630 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $188.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

