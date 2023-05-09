FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $221.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $229.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

