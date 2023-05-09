FORA Capital LLC Buys 3,857 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $310.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

