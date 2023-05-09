FORA Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

ICE stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

