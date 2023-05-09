FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.23 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after buying an additional 865,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in UDR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

