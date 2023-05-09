FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.45 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after buying an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after buying an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

