FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.