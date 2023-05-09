FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity

Seagen Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.