FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

