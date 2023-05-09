Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Shares Up 1.1%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.27). 188,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 196,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.25).

Franchise Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,571.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Activity

Franchise Brands Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Hemsley sold 742,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.32), for a total value of £1,366,545.92 ($1,724,348.16). 51.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.