Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
FTF opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.15.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
