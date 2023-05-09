Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

FTF opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

