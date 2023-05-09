Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells $562,800.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 283,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULCC. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

