Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,086 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

FSNB stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

