Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
