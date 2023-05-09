Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

