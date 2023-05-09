Genie Energy Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,339. The firm has a market cap of $367.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 63.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Genie Energy by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genie Energy by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.