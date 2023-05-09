Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.34. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,061,404 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 348,750 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 232,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 456,847 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

