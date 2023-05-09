Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 6.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 4,309,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,049,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $421,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 415.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 762,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 195,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 24.9% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 186,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

