Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 6.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 4,309,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,049,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $421,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 415.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 762,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 195,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 24.9% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 186,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
