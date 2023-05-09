Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 4,309,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,049,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

