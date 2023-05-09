Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 4,309,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,049,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

