Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 4,309,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,049,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Globalstar Trading Up 7.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
