Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

