Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$18.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.86.

About Golconda Gold

(Get Rating)

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.