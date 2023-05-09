Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,693 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 127,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

