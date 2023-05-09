Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Further Reading

