GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.80 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.09-$0.21 EPS.

GoPro Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 1,426,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $681.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

Institutional Trading of GoPro

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,012 shares of company stock worth $1,011,455 over the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

