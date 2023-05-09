Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 2,248 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

SUSA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. 66,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,226. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

