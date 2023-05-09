Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111,465 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 389,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 474,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 59,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.00.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.