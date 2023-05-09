Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,651,000 after purchasing an additional 718,750 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 645,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 570.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 450,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 536,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,114. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.