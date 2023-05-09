Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,117. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.