Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.07. 1,750,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $436.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

