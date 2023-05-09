Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.77. 260,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,322. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

